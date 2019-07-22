WATCH: Shane Lowry belts out the Fields of Athenry during mad Open celebrations

Shane Lowry celebrated his Open Championship in style last night and the night finished as every night out does - with a crowd in a pub belting out the Fields of Athenry.

The Clara man made history on Sunday with a six-shot win in the Open after a glittering four days of golf.

Attention turned to the celebrations with the newly renamed 'Clare Jug' taking centre stage overnight.

Lowry was stood beside the band as George Murphy led the chorus of the Fields of Athenry and Shane's caddy Bo stood by holding two pints.

What a moment!