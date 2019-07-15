WATCH: Offaly's Cathal Kiely absolutely launched this ball off the side of a mountain in the Leinster Poc Fada

Offaly's Cathal Kiely won the Leinster Poc Fada on the Great Sugarloaf on Saturday and the Kilcormac/Killoughey clubman now progresses to the All Ireland where his brother Cillian, who is the defending champion, is already in the field. READ MORE HERE

Among Cathal's strikes on Saturday was this spectacular effort off the side of a mountain.

We just have two questions, how far did it go and how did anyone find it?