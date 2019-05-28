WATCH: Offaly woman features in new film hitting cinemas in June

An Offaly woman is set to hit our cinema screens on June 28 in new comedy 'Metal Heart,' charting the lives of two very different sisters.

Sorcha Fahy plays the role of Amelie in the new film which comes courtesy of the producers of The Stag and Handsome Devil.

Metal Heart is directed by Hugh O'Conor and stars Jordanne Jones, Leah McNamara, Moe Dunford and Seán Doyle.

There is much rivalry between twin sisters Emma and Chantal, quite different in just about every way, when their mysterious young neighbour moves back in.

You can catch Sorcha in cinemas from June 28 but for now you can watch the brilliant trailer for the movie above.