WATCH: The bedlam that ensues when four candidates are elected at the one time in a Local Election

If you've never been to an election count, one of the highlights is when the celebrations start when someone is elected.

They are usually wild and raucous with the obligatory lifting into the air but it went to a whole new level in Offaly on Sunday night when the final four councillors in Tullamore were elected to Offaly County at the one time.

Those in the first shot are Fianna Fail's Danny Owens and Tony McCormack, at the top of the hall is Ken Smollen of the Irish Democratic Party and up along the side is Independent Sean O'Brien.

SCENES!!!!