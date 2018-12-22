WATCH: This Offaly best man's speech has raised the bar for wedding speeches everywhere

A best man from Clara has raised the bar for best man speeches everywhere at his brother's wedding.

Podge Henry was best man for his brother Paul on December 1 this year. Now while the speech starts along the same lines as every other one you've ever heard, it takes an unexpected turn about four minutes in. And trust us, it is well worth watching the entire piece.

Podge has recently graduated from DCU. He has his own YouTube channel where he does a mix of funny vlogs, montages and anything in between.