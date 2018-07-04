WATCH: Offaly lads arriving to the pub on trailer is the most Irish thing you'll ever see

A video of a group of lads arriving to an Offaly pub on the back of a trailer has gone viral, and rightly so!

As a heatwave sweeps the country, the call of cold beers and lazy days is far more appealing than a day on the farm or bog and so this John Deere was put to good use.

The video, posted by David Dolan, shows the tractor pulling up outside the Old Harbour Bar in Tullamore with a large trailer attached.

As it pulls up, the trailer opens and a crowd of lads emerge to sample the local beverages. The cheering and singing starts even before they've walked in the door.

The clip has already had over 115,000 views since it was first posted on July 1.

With 30 degree heat and a few days off, what else would be at!?

You can watch the brilliant clip at the head of this article.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.