VOTE: Where can you get Offaly's best chicken fillet roll?
Dunphy's Centra, Rhode
Mangan's Centra, Edenderry
Killeen's Daybreak, Clonbullogue
Sweeeney's Filling Station, Edenderry
Knight's Londis, Clara
Baggot's Centra, Clara
Daniel's Centra, Gracefield
Gussie's Supermarket, Ballycumber
Maunsell's Gala, Tullamore
Scally's Centra, Tullamore
Darcy's Gala, Mount Lucas
Daybreak, Banagher
Brady's Spar, Edenderry
Loughnane's Centra, Birr
Leavy's Centra, Tullamore
Healy's Spar, Cloghan
Spar, Ferbane
Corrib Oil, Birr
Dolan's Gala, Tullamore
Horan's Daybreak, Birr
Spar/Maxol, Church Road, Tullamore
Mann's Filling Station, Cappincur
XL Scully's, Daingean
Daybreak, Mucklagh
Spar, Arden Rd, Tullamore
Fingerboard, Tullamore
Doolan's, Blue Ball
Doolan's, Kilcormac
We all love a good chicken roll, it's a national delicacy, and Offaly has plenty of great ones on offer, so we asked you to settle a debate - Where serves the best chicken fillet roll in Offaly.
We put out the call for nominations and they came flooding in. To settle it once and for all and crown officially 'Offaly's Best Chicken Roll' we've created this poll based on your nominations.
So whether you like butter or mayo, plain or spicy, whole or cut in half, it's time to nail your colours to the mast. GET VOTING!
This poll will close next Monday night, September 27, at 11pm. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, September 28.
If your favourite is not on the list, let us know at news@offalyexpress.ie and we will add them to the voting.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.