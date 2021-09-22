Search

22/09/2021

VOTE: Where can you get Offaly's best chicken fillet roll?

Dunphy's Centra, Rhode

Mangan's Centra, Edenderry

Killeen's Daybreak, Clonbullogue

Sweeeney's Filling Station, Edenderry

Knight's Londis, Clara

Baggot's Centra, Clara

Daniel's Centra, Gracefield

Gussie's Supermarket, Ballycumber

Maunsell's Gala, Tullamore

Scally's Centra, Tullamore

Darcy's Gala, Mount Lucas

Daybreak, Banagher

Brady's Spar, Edenderry

Loughnane's Centra, Birr

Leavy's Centra, Tullamore

Healy's Spar, Cloghan

Spar, Ferbane

Corrib Oil, Birr

Dolan's Gala, Tullamore

Horan's Daybreak, Birr

Spar/Maxol, Church Road, Tullamore

Mann's Filling Station, Cappincur

XL Scully's, Daingean

Daybreak, Mucklagh

Spar, Arden Rd, Tullamore

Fingerboard, Tullamore

Doolan's, Blue Ball

Doolan's, Kilcormac

We all love a good chicken roll, it's a national delicacy, and Offaly has plenty of great ones on offer, so we asked you to settle a debate - Where serves the best chicken fillet roll in Offaly.

We put out the call for nominations and they came flooding in. To settle it once and for all and crown officially 'Offaly's Best Chicken Roll' we've created this poll based on your nominations.

So whether you like butter or mayo, plain or spicy, whole or cut in half, it's time to nail your colours to the mast. GET VOTING!

This poll will close next Monday night, September 27, at 11pm. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, September 28.

If your favourite is not on the list, let us know at news@offalyexpress.ie and we will add them to the voting. 

