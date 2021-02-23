VOTE: It's time to crown Offaly's best Jerusalema Dance challenge

Following the recent Jerusalema Dance craze and after receiving more than a dozen Offaly videos, we've decided to put it to a public vote to choose Offaly's best.

You can click on each voting option to watch each original video. From school teachers to post men and women, Offaly came out in force to have a crack at the challenge.

They all responded to a video posted by An Garda Síochana after they were challenged to take part by the Swiss police earlier this month.

So, who's got the best moves in the Faithful county?

It's over to you. Voting closes at 11am next Monday morning, March 1, when the winner will be revealed.

The winning dance will be featured as the cover image for the Offaly Express Facebook page and will also get huge bragging rights as the finest dancers in the county!

GET VOTING!