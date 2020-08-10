VOTE NOW: Do you think all of Offaly should be in lockdown?
VOTE NOW: Do you think all of Offaly should be in lockdown?
Yes - all of Offaly
No - not at all
Parts of Offaly nearer the outbreaks should have restrictions but not the entire county
Due to a number of serious outbreak of Covid-19 in meat processing facilities in Kildare and a much smaller outbreak in a facility in Tullamore that seems to be under control, three counties, Laois, Offaly and Kildare, are now locked down.
Judging by reactions on various social media platforms and emails and phone calls we have received, there are very strong feelings in the county with regard to the decision.
Vote in the poll above choosing one of the three options and you can email your views for publication to news@offalyexpress.ie
READ NEXT: Latest update on confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals in Offaly, Laois or Kildare
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on