Latest update on confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals in Offaly, Laois or Kildare

According to the latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE, there is patient with a confirmed cases of Covid-19 currently hospitalised across all three hospital in Offaly, Laois and Kildare.

The three counties were locked down on Saturday in the first far reaching regional lockdown with some locked down areas in Offaly more than 100 kilometres away from the outbreak.

Meanwhile Enfield in Meath, which is 13 kilometres away from one of the factories badly affected, remains open.

The one patient with a confirmed case of the virus is being treated in Nass with both Tullamore and Portlaoise hospitals currently clear of confirmed cases of the virus.

Elsewhere there are two patients with confirmed cases being treated in Kilkenny, Limerick, The Mater and Tallaght. There are also 32 patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in Limerick.

In total in Ireland there are 12 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals with the other cases being in Drogheda, Cavan and Beaumont hospitals.

