ALERT | Met Éireann warning issued for dense fog and poor visibility on Monday morning

Met Éireann is warning of dense fog across the country on Monday morning.
It has issued a status yellow fog warning for mist and fog forming overnight.
The fog will become dense, especially in some midland areas, leading to poor visibility.
The warning will be in place from 1am to 11am on Monday.
Level: Yellow
Type: Fog
