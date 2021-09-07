'Lots of sunshine and up to 27C,' forecast for today expects temperatures to soar

Scorchio!
'We are in for a lovely day on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and up to 27C,' according to carlowweather.com.
However, there will be some showers Wednesday though and more on Thursday with risk of thundery downpours.
Met Éireann says Tuesday will be the best day: "Any remaining mist and fog will continue to burn off through the morning, with widespread sunshine developing, however, pockets of fog may linger along the coast. Dry, humid and very warm today with top temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, highest temperatures inland away from southern and eastern coastlines in light southeast breezes."
