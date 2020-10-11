The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a good deal of dry weather to develop during the week. Temperatures will remain around normal or a little below for the time of year.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Monday from Met Eireann states that the rain on eastern coasts will clear during the morning. After a cloudy start, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop, with showers most frequent in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, warmest in the south, with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Showery outbreaks of rain will increase along the northwest coast on Monday night and extend across the north and west of the country. Showers will become more isolated elsewhere, with clearer spells developing towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann says that showers in the northwest will ease during the morning leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells. However, a few scattered showers are likely to develop in the afternoon along eastern coasts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate northwest winds veering northeasterly during the afternoon.

Cold and mostly dry on Tuesday night. However, cloudier along the east coast with the risk of isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with a risk of some grass frost, especially in the western half of the country, but remaining warmer along the eastern coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a mostly day dry with good sunny spells in most areas. However, the risk of few scattered showers along eastern coasts will persist. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

It will be a dry on Wednesday night with a few mist and fog patches developing in the west with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, in mostly light southeast or variable breezes. Cloud will thicken in the west towards morning.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to remain dry over much of the country through the day, starting with some good sunny spells however cloud will increase from the southwest as the day progresses. Patchy rain or drizzle will develop along southern and western coasts through the afternoon, with rain extending from the Atlantic to western coasts during the evening hours. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southeast winds.

Mostly cloudy overnight on Thursday with rain slowly extending to western coastal counties and Munster. Drier elsewhere with some clear spells in Ulster and north Leinster. Lowest temperatures dropping to 5 or 6 degrees with clear spells, otherwise holding at 7 to 9 degrees elsewhere in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes. These becoming fresh at times in Munster.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Friday from Met Eireann is for rain to gradually clear from western coasts, however persisting over much of Munster through the day. Mainly dry with some sunny spells developing elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate easterly breezes, fresh and gusty at times in Munster.

It currently looks set to remain cool over the weekend with blustery showers and some sunny spells, in mostly light to moderate east to northeast breezes.