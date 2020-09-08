Indian summer weather could last all week according to Met Éireann forecast

The warm 'Indian summer' spell of weather looks set to last into the weekend according to Met Éireann's latest forecast.

Temperatures for today Tuesday, September 8 look set to peak at 23 degrees says the forecaster which also predicts a warm weekend with temperatures rising above the 20-degree mark.

The summary outlook for the week is for a lot of dry weather, but typical of early autumn there will be some rain at times and temperatures around average 15 to 18 degrees. MORE BELOW TWEETS.

Mostly dry with sunny spells today, highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east. There'll be the odd spot of light rain or drizzle at times. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/VfCvbO08R8 September 8, 2020

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/DWA2Y9YjdN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 8, 2020

Met Éireann website forecast issued on Tuesday, September 8 at 12:32 pm.

TODAY - TUESDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER

Mostly dry with sunny spells today, with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east and feeling quite humid. Winds mostly moderate southwesterly, fresh on coasts. There'll be the odd spot of light rain and drizzle at times.

TONIGHT

Rain will develop in the west later this evening, crossing the country overnight with a clearance following quickly in to the northwest and west, extending clearer weather southeastwards through the night. A mild night to begin with high relative humidity, it will become fresher with the clearance with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Moderate, southwest winds veering northwest, fresh to strong on coasts.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER

A fresher, clearer and drier day on Wednesday. A few showers in the northwest in the morning but otherwise dry with good sunshine and light winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a moderate west to northwest breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells. Cool, with lows of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds.

THURSDAY: A dry bright start. Cloud increasing through the day with patches of light rain or drizzle on the west coast, but holding mainly dry elsewhere. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh to strong on western coasts.

FRIDAY: A band of rain will cross the country early Friday, clearing to sunshine and showers. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees, in a moderate southwest breeze.

WEEKEND: A lot of dry weather over the weekend, but rather cloudy with the chance of a shower or two in the west and the best of the brightness in the east. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees on Saturday, 18 to 21 degrees on Sunday.