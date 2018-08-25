Weather forecast for the Pope's Mass in the Phoenix Park

Over 500,000 people are expected to be in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Sunday.

According to Met Eireann, the weather forecast for Dublin tomorrow is mixed.

The national forecaster says that Sunday morning will be breezy and wet, with widespread rain, persistent and locally heavy. Drier conditions will develop in the afternoon, with bright spells and just a few isolated showers. Southeasterly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears, but they will remain fresh and blustery. Very mild and humid for a time, with maximum temperatures of 18 or 19 Celsius, but it will gradually turn cooler and fresher.