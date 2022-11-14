Search

14 Nov 2022

Judge in Tullamore found one aspect of case particularly depraved

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

14 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

A defendant who interrupted the judge to say he hadn't committed an offence and that was why he hadn't apologised to the injured party in the case, also told his barrister to shut up at last Wednesday's district court.

Before the court was Keith Wright (30) St Francis St, Edenderry, who was facing charges of entering a building as a trespasser to commit theft on April 4, 2022. Mr Wright also failed to appear in court on April 20, 2022 while he was on bail. In addition he was facing a summons for not taking care of his dog

Judge Andrew Cody said he had listened carefully to the evidence three times including evidence from four gardai and one who gave forensic evidence. He said he was convicting the accused Keith Wright.

Outlining Mr Wright's offences Judge Cody said on April 4 at St Francis Street, Edenderry, the defendant broke into a house and left blood behind. He stole a number of watches.

But the Judge said what he found particularly depraved about the incident was that Mr Wright took a gold necklace which belonged to the injured party's deceased wife and which was worth €500.

Judge Cody said it was impossible for the defendant not to have been aware of this as he was a neighbour of the victim. He said it was probably the injured party's most precious possession.

He said Mr Wright had made no expression of regret and made no apology to the victim.

Keith Wright interrupted the judge to say he didn't apologise because he didn't do it.

Continuing, the judge said the injured party in the case had given the defendant a job, fed him and given him a loan.

Judge Cody said the maximum sentence for the offence is 12 months but it wasn't enough. He said if he had known how serious the case was he would have considered refusing jurisdiction.

Mr Wright had 45 previous convictions, including theft, assault causing harm, driving without insurance and had spent time in prison previously.

When his Barrister tried to speak Mr Wright told him to shut up saying it was he who was getting him sent to prison.

Continuing, his Barrister said the defendant was 30 years of age with addiction problems in the past. He is currently in Wheatfield prison and has been using his time productively educating himself. He has also come off all intoxicants and he asked for leniency.

Judge Cody imposed the maximum 12 months in prison. Mr Wright also faced a summons for not taking care of a Staffordshire bull terrier by not providing food. Judge Cody imposed a 12 month sentence to run consecutively.

He gave leave to appeal at the request of the defendant's barrister.

