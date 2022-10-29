Offaly Hospice's 2023 calendar explores how the Midlands is evolving

OFFALY Hospice 2023 Calendar is ready to launch and will be on sale for €5 within days so keep a lookout for it in numerous shops around the county as well as in the Offaly Hospice Charity Shop on Main St in Tullamore and online.

All credit has to go to Michael Carroll for every aspect of the work involved in producing such a fabulous calendar each year.

“We can never thank Michael enough. The calendar would not be possible without the commitment and dedication that he gives to producing the calendar from beginning to end each year,” pointed out Mary Murphy of Offaly Hospice.

Michael explained: ``The theme of this year's calendar is 'How the Midlands is changing and evolving into the future'.

“The objective is to showcase a broad range of initiatives including

Renewable energy and battery storage projects supporting Ireland's drive towards a greener and more sustainable future

*Connecting established and new communities through creativity and action “ *

Providing people with safe spaces and the opportunity to promote and maintain psychological, physical and spiritual health and wellbeing

Leveraging our bogs to enhance the environment, increase tourism and provide safe and inclusive spaces for all.

Leveraging the ever-improving Greenways along the Grand Canal to provide enjoyable and safe options for all forms of exercise and transportation.

Celebrating the leading-edge scientific research happening in Birr castle

A wide range of sporting initiatives to promote health and wellbeing.

“I hope that you enjoy this year's calendar as much as I enjoyed gathering the photographs and meeting many interesting people along the way, " added Michael.

For more information contact 0579328634 or email offalyhospice@gmail.com