Search

29 Oct 2022

Offaly Hospice's 2023 calendar explores how the Midlands is evolving

CALENDAR

Offaly Hospice's 2023 calendar will be in the shops within days

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

29 Oct 2022 3:28 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY Hospice 2023 Calendar is ready to launch and will be on sale for €5 within days so keep a lookout for it in numerous shops around the county as well as in the Offaly Hospice Charity Shop on Main St in Tullamore and online.   

All credit has to go to Michael Carroll for every aspect of the work involved in producing such a fabulous calendar each year. 

“We can never thank Michael enough. The calendar would not be possible without the commitment and dedication that he gives to producing the calendar from beginning to end each year,” pointed out Mary Murphy of Offaly Hospice.

Michael explained:  ``The theme of this year's calendar is 'How the Midlands is changing and evolving into the future'.

“The objective is to showcase a broad range of initiatives including

Renewable energy and battery storage projects supporting Ireland's drive towards a greener and more sustainable future
*Connecting established and new communities through creativity and action “ *
Providing people with safe spaces and the opportunity to promote and maintain psychological, physical and spiritual health and wellbeing
Leveraging our bogs to enhance the environment, increase tourism and provide safe and inclusive spaces for all.
Leveraging the ever-improving Greenways along the Grand Canal to provide enjoyable and safe options for all forms of exercise and transportation.
Celebrating the leading-edge scientific research happening in Birr castle
A wide range of sporting initiatives to promote health and wellbeing.
“I hope that you enjoy this year's calendar as much as I enjoyed gathering the photographs and meeting many interesting people along the way, " added Michael.
For more information contact 0579328634 or email offalyhospice@gmail.com

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media