€6.3 million available to support rural communities and enterprises across Offaly

A TOTAL of €6.3 million in funding to support rural communities and enterprises across Offaly under the LEADER programme.

Interested groups are now being invited to apply for funding under the LEADER programme which will support thousands of locally-led rural development and enterprise projects over the next five years.

Encouraging groups from across Offaly to apply, local Fianna Fail Deputy Barry Cowen said: "I'm delighted to see this significant allocation of leader funding which will support local development and enterprise projects across the county over the next five years.

"Rural development and supporting rural enterprises is a core belief and value for myself and Fianna Fáil.

"Funding streams like LEADER are imperative to supporting rural communities and enterprises across Offaly and I would encourage all interested groups to apply.

"LEADER funding has been a very successful project for Offaly and I look forward to working with local groups in their applications for this funding."

Junior Minister Pippa Hackett commented: “I am delighted that details of the new LEADER programme have been announced which will provide clarity to the number of stakeholders who have been waiting eagerly for them. I also welcome the allocation of €12m to Laois and Offaly to support locally-led rural development and enterprise projects up to 2027.

“I am aware of the importance of this support, the jobs delivered previously under LEADER funding and that there are enterprises with projects ready to go – the spirit of enterprise is alive and well in Laois and Offaly and this Government is committed to supporting it.”