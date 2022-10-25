Halloween festival on an epic scale in Offaly town

SHOW stopping decoration, live entertainment, street theatre, special effects, fog/smoke and startling noises. The rumours are true Halloween returned to Tullamore this year bigger and better than before with a series of new additions to this Halloween Classic.

Ten thousand visitors from all over the country thronged the town park over the weekend with their family and friends showcasing the very best halloween costumes to join in the Halloween festivities. Púca Spooka was once again held in the enchanting setting of Lloyd Town Park where visitors were guided along the a new maze trail by spooky characters and the occasional jump scare! A variety of food and drink options were also available to visitors during the event.

Offaly County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Frank Moran outlined that “Puca Spooka was a spooktacular success. Offaly County Council and Tullamore Municipal District Elected Members and Staff pulled out all the stops and I wish to thank them for their continued support in bringing this project to fruition. The event, curated by the ever creative upclose and personal promotions team, was made possible by funding provided under the #LocalLivePerformance and I wish to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for allowing us to showcase that Offaly is Ireland’s Hidden Gem to the large audience that supported the event.”

“PÚCA Spooka is a festival-style event consisting of attractions and live performances. The new festival format meant that our visitors could choose from an incredible array of halloween entertainment and experiences”. On behalf of the management team at Up Close and Personal Promotions, we would like to extend our utmost gratitude to all the staff and crew who worked on this project”, says Event Manager Aidan Shortall, Up Close and personal Promotions.

These events would not be possible without the Local Live Performance Support Scheme from Catherine Martin T.D. The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Tullamore Municipal District of Offaly County Council.

Halloween is massive in Ireland, and with customs that date back thousands of years so there was no better place to be at the most unearthly time of year for the celebrations! Cathaoirleach Cllr Frank Moran outlined that “Puca Spooka was a spooktacular success.

Offaly County Council and Tullamore Municipal District Elected Members and Staff pulled out all the stops and I wish to thank them for their continued support in bringing this project to fruition.

The event, curated by the ever creative upclose and personal promotions team, was made possible by funding provided under the #LocalLivePerformance and I wish to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for allowing us to showcase that Offaly is Ireland’s Hidden Gem to the large audience that supported the event.”