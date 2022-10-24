Offaly students fuel their curiosity in STEM courses at Microsoft Dreamspace 

Tullamore College students pictured at Microsoft Dreamspace
Tullamore College Transition Year girls travelled to Microsoft Dreamspace in Dublin recently as part of an award-winning programme led by Maynooth University encouraging girls to study STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths - courses in university.
The programme is entitled the STEM Passport for Inclusion. The TY girls completed their first day of training in September, the second in October, and will be completing one further day of training in the coming term.
By the end, they will have completed a Level 6 course in which they are learning different about coding techniques and artificial intelligence, along with being mentored by women in STEM throughout the course.
Thank you to Mr Campbell and Ms Nolan for organising and accompanying the girls on the trips.
