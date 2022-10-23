Book on historic Offaly shrine launched by Heritage Council chief

A NEW book highlighting the importance of a historic shrine to an Offaly saint has been launched,

“St Manchan’s Shrine”, by Griffin Murray and Kevin O’Dwyer, was launched to great acclaim by the CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan at Offaly History Centre, Tullamore before a large audience on Friday evening.

Details on the book and the importance of the shrine were spoken about by the author of the text Griffin Murray, followed by silversmith and photographer Kevin O’Dwyer.

Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, skillfully chartered the progress being made in regard to the county’s heritage while CEO Virginia Teehan paid tribute to the county for its wide-ranging involvement in heritage projects and availing of the funding available.

She said: “The new Offaly Archives was a leading case but one among many successful projects undertaken. Another is that of the funding received to create the post of a biodiversity officer.”

Offaly has demonstrated its ability to secure funding for projects and that was a reflection of the work being done in the county said the Heritage Council chief.

Ms Teehan congratulated the authors, Griffin Murray and Kevin O’Dwyer, on a job well done.

A masterpiece of medieval art, Saint Manchan’s Shrine is Ireland’s largest surviving reliquary.

It is a unique example of Irish monastic metalsmithing combining Irish, late Viking/Urnes and Romanesque Christian art styles. This cross fertilization of styles and cultures makes it a unique study from both archaeological and metalsmithing perspectives.

Archaeologist Griffin Murray and metalsmith/photographer Kevin O’Dwyer combined their expertise to create a high-quality full colour coffee table book that features O’Dwyer’s captivating and atmospheric photographs and Griffin Murray’s in-depth story telling of the history and folklore of the shrine.

The publication features full and double-page image spreads, antiquarian drawings and descriptive metalsmithing close-ups.

The text is presented in a series of essays that cover various topics including Saint Manchan and Lemanaghan, the art and craftsmanship of Saint Manchan’s Shrine, cultural cross fertilization – the Late Viking/Urnes style – and the shrine’s relationship with the makers of The Cross of Cong.