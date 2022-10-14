Minister McEntee remembers Ashlng Murphy at ODVSS conference

248 women and children have lost their lives through domestic violence in this country since 1997. The women were poignantly remembered last Thursday at a conference in the Court Hotel, to mark the 25th Anniversary of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service (ODVSS).

Among the long list of names displayed, was our own Ashling Murphy who was killed in January of this year during what was a violent attack along the canal line in Tullamore.

The Chief Executive Officer of ODVSS, Ann Clarke said it was fitting to remember all of the women that have died since the inception of ODVSS. But she added, ''one life is too many.''

She said the conference, with RTE journalist and broadcaster Eileen Dunne as MC, was about what we know now, and how we can shape the future to eliminate violence in the country.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, had been due to attend but was called to Brussels. Instead she sent a video message in which she expressed her admiration for ODVSS.

''You are making such a real difference to the lives of women, men and children'' she said. ''The breath of your work is striking.''

She noted that the service had 2,700 client interactions just last year and these Included 188 new client contacts. ''Each of whom would have been met with support, empathy and hope at a time when they needed it the most,'' she said.

She also noted that ODVSS was the only service in the midlands to support male as well as female clients.

She remembered Ashling Murphy, adding, ''as you gather in Tullamore today it's only right that we remember Ashling, who is never far from our thoughts. The killing of Ashling Murphy led to mourning throughout the country, not just for Ashling, but for so many other victims, and led to a determination that we must have zero tolerance regarding violence against women.''

In June the Minister launched her Zero Tolerance strategy, which she termed in her video message as an ambitious 5 year programme, to reform and achieve a society which does not accept these forms of abuse or the attitudes that underpin them.

''It's informed not just by the two previous strategies but by the experiences of victims, including those working on the front line. I was really glad to accept in person the views of 51 different groups right across Offaly, collated into one submission by Tullamore Rotary Club,'' the Minister said.

She also said Offaly was on the priority list for refuge accommodation and she along with other agencies including TUSLA were at an early stage of engagement with key stakeholders to see how best to take forward the development of safe accommodation in the county. ''I really look forward to the successful outcome of this,'' she added.

Councillor Clare Claffey who launched the conference said she supported the Minister in her call for Zero Tolerance.

''There is no place for violence. Everybody deserves to feel safe, in their own home, and on the streets. We all deserve that and it should be our norm. I don't understand why it isn't our norm and why we have to continue this fight,'' she said.

She praised ODVSS for their work, remarking how they often go above and beyond what is expected of them.

June Kelly Chair of ODVSS spoke of the humble beginnings of the service, which started with a part time voluntary group in 1997.

''St Vincent de Paul donated space in Offaly Street, supported by a donation by Tullamore Lions Club for basic needs such as carpet tiles and furniture,'' she said.

She outlined how volunteers identified the stigma attached to victims who were described as battered women.

She said ''ODVSS can credit the success of the service to the huge support given by local businesses and front line services, who share the desired outcome to help to keep women safe,'' she added.

She also paid tribute to CEO Anne Clarke for her tremendous work with the service.

Other speakers included Lisa Marmion who spoke about how children are affected by domestic violence and how they are often forgotten.

Detective Superintendent Sinead Greene highlighted the work of the Gardai.

These were followed by a panel discussion and questions with panellists including Molloy Buckley who was one of the founding members of ODVSS and has worked with the organisation since 1997.