Parkwalk launched by organisers of popular Offaly parkrun

A new initiative, from the organisers of Parkrun, entitled 'Parkwalk' was launched last Saturday at Mountlucas Parkrun.

The name Parkrun might imply that the Saturday morning event is not for people who walk. This couldn't be further from the truth and to encourage more walkers to come along, Parkrun have launched'Parkwalk.'

Walking has proven to be one of the best entry points into Parkrun, especially for those who may be taking their first steps towards healthier lifestyles. Walking can help people manage or prevent health conditions, enhance mood, boost fitness and enable people to connect with others. At Mountlucas Parkrun, they already have a number of regular walkers, however they are encouraging more walkers to come along and enjoy the fresh air, the exercise and the social interaction.

Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about.

See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details