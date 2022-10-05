Pop-up Covid vaccination clinic for Offaly town this Sunday

A pop-up Covid vaccination clinic will be held in Tullamore on Sunday next
A HSE pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will operate at Tullamore Primary Care Centre, Church Street, Tullamore, Eircode R35 K1W4 on this Sunday, October 9.
Covid-19 vaccinations provided are as follows:
· Booster Clinic for 12 to 29-year-olds from 10.30am to 12pm
· Booster Clinic for 30 plus from 12.30 pm to 4pm
Appointments can be made for your age category on the HSE website https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/ or walk-ins are welcome for your age category on the day.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks to media in Tullamore with (from left), Fine Gael colleagues Cllr Neil Feighery, Cllr John Clendennen and Deputy Charlie Flanagan
Finance Minister Paschal Naughton (centre) responding to media questions with (from left), FG colleagues Cllr Thomasina Connell, Cllr Neil Feighery, Cllr John Clendennen and Deputy Charlie Flanagan
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (centre) with Cllr John Clendennen (left) and Cllr Neil Feighery in Tullamore on Wednesday morning
