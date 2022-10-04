Offaly gig for legendary Belfast singer/ songwriter

Duke Special who performs in Tullamore this Thursday evening
TO finish off Lee's Bar and Venue's series of Thursday night gigs it’s a real treat to give an intimate gig vibe to a legend of the Irish singer song writer scene, Duke Special on October 6.
By nature, Duke Special (aka Belfast's Peter Wilson) is a curious person. He is curious about music, theatre, books, poetry, art, love, life, redemption, death and 78RPM records.
All of this is evidenced by thevariety of musical adventures throughout his career. He has released 14 albums and EPs, toured all over the world and has been involved in a diverse array of other projects
Support of the night will be by Blind Stitch, which is a project featuring the music of Kevin Murphy, a celebrated cellist, multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter from Cork, Ireland. He has also featured as a guest musician with many Irish and international artists such as The National, bon iver, Jenny Lewis, Lisa Hannigan, Rick Danko, Gavin Friday, Seamus Fogarty, Adrian Crowley and Dave Gahan.
Doors from 7pm with pay at the door €12 or online at www.leesbar.ie
Members of Alpha Beasts handing a cheque for €5,465.50 to a representative of Offaly Hospice following their liftathon
The fighters from SBG Tullamore who represented Ireland in the European IMMAF Championships: from left, Jordan Scully, Andrew Barrett, coach Kieran Davern and Ronan Deegan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.