Neighbourliness the key message at Offaly community alert group's AGM

Promoting neighbourliness and civic responsibility were the key messages at the recent AGM of Rahan Community Alert. The first AGM since 2019 due to Covid restrictions, reflected on the core values and objectives of the Community Alert Groups which were set up not only to engage with the gardai to prevent crime and assist in apprehending offenders but it also has a wider remit to enhance the quality of life in our community. The engagement with our partners, the Gardai, County Council, Muntir na Tire and Health Board help to represent the views of the community to these organisations to effect change at both local but national levels.

The Gardai were represented at the meeting by Graham Kavanagh and William Kirwan and councillors Danny Owens, Declan Harvey and Ken Spollen were in attendance.

The meeting were informed of the work undertaken to support the community by supplying free Carbon Monoxide Alarms courtesy of Muntir na Tire; helping to secure Personal Alarms by assisting people in applying for them and liaising with the deliverers to make it as smooth and stress free as possible for the applicant; supplying the “bottle in a fridge” which is a system where the emergency services will check a fridge if people are alone to look for the bottle which will have a list of medications that the person is taking.

The group continue to send out text messages from the Gardai and Graham Kavanagh emphasised the need for the community to continue to support this system which helps reduce crime and apprehend offenders. He also emphasised the need for personal responsibility in protecting homes and property by ensuring we carry out the simple tasks of locking our cars, windows and doors. He also informed the meeting that a marking machine to identify goods such as expensive tools, machinery, quad bicycles etc would be available to Offaly people in the near future. This will assist Gardai in returning goods to their rightful owner when recovered.

A presentation was made on the progress of the application for funding to erect CCTV cameras in the area. The system proposed is designed to site 12 cameras to cover routes within the area to track vehicles movement that will assist the gardai investigating crimes. It is also a deterrent to people who are likely to commit crime. It is at the stage to apply for the Garda Commissioners Authorisation to Operate a Community CCTV System. The act under which this permission is granted, the Garda Siochana Act 2005 and 2006, is going to be replaced by a new Act going through the Dail. A general scheme of a bill to provide statutory underpinning for Garda overt recording, which will include CCTV authorised in local communities by the Garda Commissioner, was published on the 29th April 2021 – The Garda Siochana (Digital Recording Bill). The group accept that the people dealing with the proposal are cognisant of what is happening but are likely to be reluctant to commit to approval until they know exactly what the law is. We have to be pragmatic about the situation and be patient until we get the declaration. There are many examples of systems been shut down and councils been fined large amounts of money due to breaches of the 2005 2006 Act. Numerous groups are in the same position as we are and it is likely that there will be a delay in getting a decision on our proposal.

When this authorisation is obtained then the group can apply for the funding. Given the economic climate and the inflationary factors involved the group have to update the costs regularly. The group is grateful for the generosity of the community in supporting our fund raisers and it is prudent to continue our efforts in raising funds to ensure the project can be completed.

The gardai and councillors were very supportive of the system and offered their help to the group; they also agreed that it was prudent to await for clarity on the legal aspects which they believe will be resolved soon. In emphasising the support Danny Owens pointed out that the councillors, who have opposed the downgrading of Rahan to a sraid as that might result in less funding been available, would continue to listen to the views of the community.

Sgt William Kirwan oversaw the election of officers and the sitting committee were all returned. In his role as community officer he reiterated his commitment to helping the community of Rahan and again praised the groups effort in looking after the members of their community as well as supporting the gardai in their work of reducing crime.

Chairperson Ann Egan thanked her hard working committee and the local community for their support and looked forward to a year when the group will continue the core objectives and deliver the CCTV project.