26 Sept 2022

Offaly company completes Bord na Móna Accelerate Green Pre-Accelerator Programme

The companies that took part in the Bord na Móna Accelerate Green Pre-Accelerator Programme

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

26 Sept 2022 4:05 PM

Tullamore firm Ethica Planet Foods Ltd was one of just nine companies selected to participate in the prestigious Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green Pre-Accelerator programme for start-up companies in the climate and sustainability sectors.  Delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners, Accelerate Green is dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

Ethica Planet‘s participation culminated in a pitching of their business plan to a panel of experts at Bord na Móna’s HQ in Co. Kildare.  The panel included Bord na Móna CEO, Tom Donnellan and Barclay Clibborn, Principal of AIB’s Foresight SME Impact Fund, which backs businesses helping to accelerate Ireland’s transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Ethica Planet was set up to develop Vegan Foods and Sustainable Packaging. Ethica Planet has concentrated on developing sustainable packaging using a variety of recyclable materials such as spent straw with mycelium, recycled cardboard and bagasse.

Brendan Cleary, CEO of Ethica Planet Foods ltd said  “It was a great experience presenting our business plan in a  dragon’s den style pitch.  The panel were generous in sharing their expertise with us and it was great to have access to some of Ireland’s leading business figures.  The whole programme has been very beneficial will stand to us as we present our company and our product to future customers and future investors”. 

Congratulating the participating companies, Tom Donnellan, Chief Executive, Bord na Móna said, “The pitch presentations we have seen today are a testament to the expertise and potential of the companies that have taken part in the Accelerate Green Summer 2022 Pre-Accelerator. Over the past six weeks companies such as Ethica Planet have benefitted from mentoring and guest speakers who have provided practical industry insights and helped the businesses identify clear pathways to scale their novel solutions. Bord na Móna has expertise across a variety of climate solutions and it is encouraging to see other companies that are invested in green innovation and delivering sustainable jobs.”

Alan Costello, Resolve Partners said, “I would like to congratulate the companies that have taken part in the Pre-Accelerator and commend them for their dedication to developing products and services based on green innovation. This programme has helped the participants deliver measurable impact while supporting economic development and I look forward to seeing how they will contribute to the green revolution in Ireland. The business plans presented today have great potential and we are looking forward to welcoming new companies onboard for Accelerate Green 2023.”

The nine companies that took part in the Accelerate Green Summer 2022 Pre-Accelerator were: OptaHaul, Addible, KnowCarbon, WoodCo Renewable Energy, ChargeMe, Slán Eco, Carbon Harvesters, Digital Energy and Ethica Planet

