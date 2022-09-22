Despite rain Offaly people throng to third day of ploughing

Competitors competing in the vintage ploughing classes on Thursday morning
Torrential rain hasn't deterred Offaly people who have turned out in droves for the third and final day of the National Ploughing Championships in neighbouring Laois this Thursday.
Tullamore based tech entrepreneur Loughnan Hooper of dotser reported intense interest in his brand which has a stand in the Innovation Arena at the heart of the championship.
Dotser, which was involved in this year's New Zealand agricultural show, attended a reception last night in honour of the New Zeland Ambassador.
Also present at the Ploughing are Ray and Roseanne Carroll of Tullamore Tidy Towns who are taking part in an event at the Department of Community and Rural Affairs pavilion on Thursday afternoon.
Competition is intense in the various ploughing classes and the Offaly team are performing strongly.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Sunday were Michael Brazil of Tullamore and Niall McNamee of Rhode.
