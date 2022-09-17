Stranger things will be happening at popular Púca Spooka in Tullamore

Tullamore’s much loved Halloween event will return this October with a spooktacular programme of events.

Thousands of people dressed in their spookiest costumes are expected to attend the “Free to attend” ticketed event, which will bring Tullamore Lloyd Town Park alive with two days of spooky installations and spellbinding performances.

This year’s event is themed “Stranger Things” and is being delivered by Tullamore Municipal District in association with Up Close and Personal Promotions. This event is funded by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme. This event is recognized as one of the biggest and best of its kind in the Midlands and is the highlight of the successful year events programme which brings huge numbers of visitors to Tullamore.

It will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23 between 3pm - 8pm at Lloyd Town Park, Tullamore. A sensory friendly time will be held 2pm - 3pm each day. It will also include food and beverage stalls, live performances, super-hero meet-and-greet and creative workshops for children.

Cathaoirleach of at Offaly County Council Cllr Frank Moran outlined: "We are thrilled to announce the programme for the PÚCA Spooka Halloween Festival, which has become a feature on Tullamore and Offaly’s lists of must-see Halloween events. “It is free to attend and offers something for all the family - so we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors over the two days, which will boost local traders, and promote everything the town has to offer”.

"The programme includes fresh takes on the unique large-scale installations which were so popular last year, but - for the first time introduces a firm festival favourite, “The Funfair” which will light up Lloyd Park with colourful carnival fairground attractions, suitable for all the family to enjoy the thrills and spills of the Funfair experience advised Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District Cllr Neil Feighery.

He added "We are delighted to once again be hosting PÚCA Spooka Halloween Festival, which is a unique and exciting event regarded as one of the best of its kind in the Midlands. Lloyd Town Park is a fantastic canvas on which Up Close and Personal Promotions have been able to create a dramatic visual spectacle. This is an event not to be missed and we can't wait for people to see it.” The programme of events in Birr and Edenderry will also be announced shortly.