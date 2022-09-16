Search

16 Sept 2022

No winner in Offaly community group's lotto draw

MUCKLAGH COMMUNITY CENTRE

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

16 Sept 2022 3:24 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The numbers drawn in this week's Mucklagh Community centre lotto were 11, 21, 29 and 32. There was no jackpot winner. The one Match 3 winner Gemma McCormack c/o Gemma McCormack won €150.

Next week's draw takes placce on Tuesday, September 20 and the jackpot is €12,000.

Mucklagh Community Centre Lunch Club Launch

Join them in Mucklagh Community Centre for the launch of thelunch club pilot scheme. Call in for some dinner, dessert, tea, coffee and entertainment on Wednesday next, September 21 from 12pm-3pm. First session is free. All welcome! Booking essential. Email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  or call 0579356886.

Mucklagh Community Centre Coffee Morning

Coffee morning starting in Mucklagh Community Centre on Thursday 15th  September. Call in between 9-11 for a cuppa.

Irish Grinds

Leaving Cert Grinds starting September 20 6:30-7:30pm. Some places still available. Contact  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  if interested.

Card Games

Card games starting Sunday, October 2  at 7.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome.

Circuit Training

Full Body Circuit Training Classes Tuesdays 7-8pm in Mucklagh Community Centre

Booking essential. Contact  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.

Yoga Classes

Yoga Classes commencing soon in Mucklagh Community Centre - day and time to be confirmed. Email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  if interested.

Crochet & Knitting Group

Crochet & knitting group will be taking place in Mucklagh Community Centre 11-12pm on Tuesdays.

Mucklagh Active Retirement AGM

AGM for Mucklagh Active Retirement will take place on October 5 at 2:30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome.

Killina Presentation Resource Centre

Killina Presentation Resource Centre are hosting a garden fête and community day on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm to 6pm. There will be local musicians, market stalls, kids’ sports, refreshments and lots more. They are looking for donations of items for the wheel of fortune. If you have any donations, you can contact Anne Cantwell 087 2716075

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media