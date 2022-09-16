No winner in Offaly community group's lotto draw

The numbers drawn in this week's Mucklagh Community centre lotto were 11, 21, 29 and 32. There was no jackpot winner. The one Match 3 winner Gemma McCormack c/o Gemma McCormack won €150.

Next week's draw takes placce on Tuesday, September 20 and the jackpot is €12,000.

Mucklagh Community Centre Lunch Club Launch

Join them in Mucklagh Community Centre for the launch of thelunch club pilot scheme. Call in for some dinner, dessert, tea, coffee and entertainment on Wednesday next, September 21 from 12pm-3pm. First session is free. All welcome! Booking essential. Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie or call 0579356886.

Mucklagh Community Centre Coffee Morning

Coffee morning starting in Mucklagh Community Centre on Thursday 15th September. Call in between 9-11 for a cuppa.

Irish Grinds

Leaving Cert Grinds starting September 20 6:30-7:30pm. Some places still available. Contact adminmcc@mucklagh.ie if interested.

Card Games

Card games starting Sunday, October 2 at 7.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome.

Circuit Training

Full Body Circuit Training Classes Tuesdays 7-8pm in Mucklagh Community Centre

Booking essential. Contact adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.

Yoga Classes

Yoga Classes commencing soon in Mucklagh Community Centre - day and time to be confirmed. Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie if interested.

Crochet & Knitting Group

Crochet & knitting group will be taking place in Mucklagh Community Centre 11-12pm on Tuesdays.

Mucklagh Active Retirement AGM

AGM for Mucklagh Active Retirement will take place on October 5 at 2:30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome.

Killina Presentation Resource Centre

Killina Presentation Resource Centre are hosting a garden fête and community day on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm to 6pm. There will be local musicians, market stalls, kids’ sports, refreshments and lots more. They are looking for donations of items for the wheel of fortune. If you have any donations, you can contact Anne Cantwell 087 2716075