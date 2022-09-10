FREE: Sensory Offaly Seminar and Workshop Series 2022

Offaly libraries have announced details of the sensory seminar and workshops for this year
Offaly Libraries is delighted to announce that the Sensory Offaly Seminar and Workshop Series for 2022 is live!
This seminar and workshops series is part of our larger Sensory Offaly Programme, which comprises the Sensory Offaly Toys and Equipment, Book and Assistive Technology collections.
Kindly supported by Laois Offaly CYPSC, this seminar and workshop series aims to support children and young people in Offaly in the challenges they and their families may face through disability, additional needs, and learning challenges.
All events are free of charge to attendees, who may be children, parents, young adults, carers or educators) and advance booking is required via Ticket Tailor:
