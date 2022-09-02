Village on Offaly border celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day

Wednesday, August 24 last saw Clonaslee adorned in yellow and blue bunting and flags to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.

Ukrainian music could be heard on the lovely sunny evening. A large crowd gathered at the heritage centre, to be entertained with wonderful, dance, song, gymnastics and amazing Ukrainian food.

The celebrations started at 6pm, with Valaria, a Ukrainian teacher, doing MC.

She called on Molly Buckley from Tullamore to welcome everyone on behalf of the organising committee.

In her address the Offaly woman said: “Fr O Reilly, Councillors Conor Bergin and Seamus McDonald, School Principals, the wonderful community here in Clonaslee, but most especially our Ukrainian friends welcome to this event to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day

“On behalf of the Organising committee, I want to welcome you all here this evening. This event has been a partnership of the Ukrainian and Clonaslee committees.

“I want to pay tribute to both groups. They put great energy into preparing for this important Ukrainian Independence Day Celebration.

“The Clonaslee Committee is an outstanding group of women, nothing is too much trouble, they do anything that needs to be done. I have never come across a better group. I play a very small part, but it’s a joy to work with them all.

“My involvement is as Chairperson of the Board of Management of Clonaslee College. The Principal, Staff, Board of Management and students were concerned about the situation in Ukraine and wanted to do something to help, they organised a coffee morning to help people coming to Clonaslee.

“So many other people helped to make this event a success, and I thank you all.

“The Ukrainian group have settled well into life in Clonaslee. Some are working, some are going to school and all are involved in the ‘Failte insteach’ - Spoken English programme I hope you won’t mind if I mention one women who is a leader- the is Valaria. She is a remarkable woman. I thank her for her support and help to us all.

“They have very good accommodation in Clonaslee, thanks to Val Rowney.

“I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day marking 31 years of Independence. You have inspired the world with your courage and dedication to freedom. Today is not just a celebration of the past, but, a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains – and will remain – a sovereign and independent nation.

“We in Ireland are very aware of the struggle for freedom and will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people.”