29 Aug 2022

Call for Offaly town's historical boundary markings to be protected

TT3507GS

Pictured at the Barony Bridge, Daingean Road, with e the Urban District stone marking are L-R, Seamus Cassidy, Jim Mollahan, Laura Geraghty and Cllr Sean O' Brien TT3507GS

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

29 Aug 2022 11:18 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A call has been made on Offaly County Council to enhance and protect historical granite stone markings which defined the urban district area of Tullamore on the foundation of the original Urban District Council.

Making the call this week Independent councillor, Sean Brien said: "Last week I was helping  members of the Whitehall Residents Association to clean the Barony Bridge on Daingean Road when we discovered one of these historical stone markings embedded in the bridge.    It was completely  covered  in lichen and not visible until we cleaned it.    We were delighted to discover it as it had been there since 1904.    After investigation we realised it was the marker for the Urban District of Tullamore.

"These markings are very significant as they outline the new system of local government introduced by the British Government  by means of the Local Government (Ireland) Act 1898.    Tullamore had been a Town Commission from 1860 and this act made it an Urban District  Council and clearly these stone markings set out the boundary of the new Urban District as they were laid in 1904.    At this stage Offaly was called King's County.

 "Thankfully a meeting of Offaly Co. Council in 1920 re-named our county as Offaly and we continued with a more democratic form of local government.     Tullamore became a Town Council in 2001 and continued until it was abolished by Government reforms  in 2014.    We now have a Municipal District Council which includes Tullamore, Clara, Ballycumber, Rahan, Mucklagh, Mountbolus, Killeigh, Tubber and Durrow".

"I have found the stone markings on Daingean Road, Charleville Road, Clonminch and Arden Road.    If anyone knows of markings on Clara Road or in Sragh I would appreciate if they could let us know.    I am asking the Council to protect and enhance these markings.    The marking in Clonminch is partially submerged and this needs to be rectified as these are very important historical objects," concluded Cllr O' Brien.

Local News

