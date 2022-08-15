No jackpot or match three winners in Offaly community group's lotto

There was no jackpot winner or match three winners in the Mucklagh Community Centre Lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last.

The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 15 and 31.

Next week's jackpot stands at €12,000 while match three winners will take home €300.

Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, August 16.

Meanwhile, Mucklagh has been nominated for the Irish Pride of Place Awards this year. “Pride of Place is an all-island competition that recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area.

The competition focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area.

Meetings are taking place on Tuesday nights, 7-8pm, to do some work around the village (planting flowers, strimming, litter picking etc).

More volunteers always welcome. Please wear hi-vis if you have one.

Thank you to all the hard working volunteers that have helped so far.