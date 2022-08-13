International flavour to Pedigree Cattle Section at Tullamore Show

There are classes for 14 continental breeds at this Sunday's Tullamore Show
You can find an international flavour in the Pedigree Cattle Section at the Tullamore Show this Sunday with 14 continental breeds including Limousin, Hereford, Simmental, Charolais, Aubrac, Irish Moiled Cattle, Angus, Belgian Blue, Galloway & BeltedGalloway, Salers, Blonde D'Aquitaine, Beef Shorthorn and Parthenaise.
There promises to be keen competition from the top breeders in the country, for the new specially commissioned Gold Medal and the coveted FBD National Livestock Show rosette.
The programme in the Pedigree Beef section also incorporates the National Show for the Limousin and Hereford Societies.
The Pedigree Cattle Section will have over 200 classes, for no less than 13 breeds, while it being the National Show for the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental Societies. Included in the Angus classes is the Angus Beef Ireland National Calf Championships, with €1,000 prize fund for each of 6 classes.
The Salers Society are also hosting their National Calf Championship, with four classes having a €500 prize fund in each class.
Chelsey Cox, standing, Show Secretary and her team busy at work putting the final preparations together for the show
