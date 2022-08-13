Search

13 Aug 2022

International flavour to Pedigree Cattle Section at Tullamore Show

PEDIGREE

There are classes for 14 continental breeds at this Sunday's Tullamore Show

13 Aug 2022

You can find an international flavour in the Pedigree Cattle Section at the Tullamore Show this Sunday with  14  continental breeds including  Limousin, Hereford, Simmental, Charolais,  Aubrac,  Irish Moiled Cattle, Angus,  Belgian Blue, Galloway & BeltedGalloway,  Salers,  Blonde D'Aquitaine,  Beef Shorthorn and Parthenaise.

There promises to be keen competition from the top breeders in the country, for the new specially commissioned Gold Medal and the coveted FBD National Livestock Show rosette.

The programme in the Pedigree Beef section also incorporates the National Show for the Limousin and Hereford Societies.

The  Pedigree Cattle Section  will have over 200 classes, for no less than 13 breeds, while it being the  National Show for the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental Societies.   Included in the Angus classes is the  Angus Beef Ireland National Calf Championships, with €1,000 prize fund for each of 6 classes.

The  Salers Society  are also hosting their  National Calf Championship, with four classes having a €500 prize fund in each class.

