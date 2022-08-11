Search

11 Aug 2022

Spectacular fashion event at Tullamore Show

Spectacular fashion event at Tullamore Show

Jackie Mitchell Dunne, Carmel Duffy and Alex Cherevatenko will be helping to organise the fashion at Tullamore Show

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

11 Aug 2022 4:12 PM

As always fashion at the Tullamore Show will be in the capable hands of Carmel Duffy.

Following a three year break due to Covid, Carmel will be back with a bigger and better than ever show and is pulling out all the stops to deliver a spectacular event filled with glamour, style and panache.

Carmel has been involved with the show since its inception 28 years ago and her fashion marquee is without exception one of the most popular. Visitors and locals alike throng to the pavilion to buy accessories and watch the many fashion shows which take place throughout the day.

Carmel who is professional image consultant says: "Tullamore Show prides itself on providing things of interest to people from all walks of life to do and see throughout the day, including the more style conscious."

This year Carmel is joined by Ukrainian make-up artist Alex Cherevatenko who has a wealth of experience under her belt, having worked at the Ukrainian Fashion Week, and the Miss Ukraine Pageant. Alex is enthusiastic about bringing some fresh ideas from Eastern Europe to the show. She will be involved in the Catwalk Fashion Shows and Best Dressed Competitions.

The best dressed competitions sponsored by Rose Finlay, attract people from all over the country. The Best in Category Competitions are open to everyone and entries are taken on the day. They will include:

• Best Dressed Lady

• Best Dressed Gentleman

• Bonny Baby Competition - under 12 months

• Little Mr & Miss Offaly competition - under 7 years

• Best hat

• Most Glamorous Granny

• Traditional farmer

Carmel will be assisted in organising the event by Carmel Duffy Jnr, Michelle Molloy, Annette Cunningham, Yvonne Spollen, Jackie Mitchell,Tanya Smyth, Katie Healy, Brid O'Driscoll, Kamilla Trebicka, Aidan Dunne, Sawai Daly, Natasha Daly, Araya, Daly, Gunn n Sherry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media