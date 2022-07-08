Search

08 Jul 2022

Look to Offaly Credit Union to help with back-to-school costs

ST BRIGID'S CU

Look to St Brigid's Credit Union to help with back to school costs

Tribune Reporter

08 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The costs of sending children back to school are the highest they’ve ever been and parents are planning earlier and getting their back to school shopping done as soon as possible. 

The latest Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) survey on back to school costs shows the overall spend on school items is up for both primary and secondary schools. The cost of sending a child to primary school this coming year is €1,195, up €9 on last year, while parents of secondary school children can expect to pay an average of €1,518, up from €27 on last year. 

The increased costs of living are evidently having an impact on school items with the most expensive secondary school item this year being transport at €213, up from €195 last year, reflecting rising fuel costs. School books and uniforms are also high at €210 and €195 respectively. After-school care is the top expense for primary school parents at €184, up €27 on last year, followed by extracurricular activities at €167.

Michael Kelly, Business Development Officer of St. Brigid’s Credit Union said the credit union is aware that covering the costs of back to school can be a big struggle for parents “We are aware that back to school costs can place huge financial pressure on families and the increasing costs of living are adding even more stress to this. We want to reassure families that the Credit Union is here to help, we understand that the costs associated with back to school can be a financial burden. We want to reassure that are here for anyone who needs help.”

“We would like to get the message out to members that our doors are open, and they are welcome to come and have a face-to-face conversation with us here at St. Brigid’s Credit Union to apply for a loan or top up an existing loan. We are here to lend a helping hand to cover the costs of back to school. We have a back to school loan available with an APR rate of 9.92%*. Our loan is typically approved within 48 hours (subject to certain criteria being met) and there are no hidden transaction fees or charges. As always, we are happy to structure repayments in a way that suits individual circumstances. We are more than happy to assist anyone who might need a little extra financial assistance at back to school time.”

* For a €2,000, 2-year variable interest rate loan with weekly repayments of €20 per week, an interest rate of 9.5%, a representative APR of 9.92%, the total amount payable by the member is €2,209.71. Information correct as at 06/07/2022.

