Look to Offaly Credit Union to help with back-to-school costs

The costs of sending children back to school are the highest they’ve ever been and parents are planning earlier and getting their back to school shopping done as soon as possible.

The latest Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) survey on back to school costs shows the overall spend on school items is up for both primary and secondary schools. The cost of sending a child to primary school this coming year is €1,195, up €9 on last year, while parents of secondary school children can expect to pay an average of €1,518, up from €27 on last year.

The increased costs of living are evidently having an impact on school items with the most expensive secondary school item this year being transport at €213, up from €195 last year, reflecting rising fuel costs. School books and uniforms are also high at €210 and €195 respectively. After-school care is the top expense for primary school parents at €184, up €27 on last year, followed by extracurricular activities at €167.

Michael Kelly, Business Development Officer of St. Brigid’s Credit Union said the credit union is aware that covering the costs of back to school can be a big struggle for parents “We are aware that back to school costs can place huge financial pressure on families and the increasing costs of living are adding even more stress to this. We want to reassure families that the Credit Union is here to help, we understand that the costs associated with back to school can be a financial burden. We want to reassure that are here for anyone who needs help.”

