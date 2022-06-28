Blustery conditions fail to deter Offaly parkrun participants

Kevin Curran who marked his 100th time as a volunteer at the parkrun
Blustery but dry running conditions greeted the participants at last Saturday’s Mountlucas parkrun.
The Parkrun welcomed seven visitors from Russborough Parkrun, who thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Mountlucas
The Parkrun requires volunteers to ensure smooth running of the weekly parkrun. Kevin Curran recently celebrated his 100th time to volunteer at Montlucas and was presented with a cake, baked especially to celebrate this particular milestone.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, see www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
