HSE apologise to elderly woman for lengthy wait to see doctor at Tullamore hospital

THE HSE has apologised to an 82 year old woman who waited 11 hours to be seen by a doctor at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the A&E unit of the hospital and according to her daughter Pearl Barnes she was assigned a cubicle. Ms Barnes said the date was May 21 at 12.10pm.

''A nurse advised us that it would be approximately 4 hours before a doctor would be available to see Mam. 8 hours later at 9.20pm a nurse informed us it would be at least another 2 hours before a doctor would be available,'' said Pearl.

''It was not just my elderly mother that was waiting hours to be seen. I personally am ashamed and frankly angry that this is what our health service feels is acceptable. If you brought an animal in pain to a veterinary practice would they be left for 9 plus hours for a vet to help them? I do feel the public needs to be aware that perhaps the Irish attitude of "ah it will be grand" will not help change how our health system currently works.

I personally feel that perhaps it is time for people to be more outspoken about their experiences of how they are being treated,'' said Pearl.

A statement from HSE said ''The hospital would like to apologise to the lady and her mother for the lengthy waiting time to be seen in our Emergency Department.

The Hospital was very busy on Saturday, 21st of May 2022 with a significant number of patients categorised as urgent requiring immediate care and treatment. This contributed to the overall wait time of patients and for that we would like to apologise to those who waited longer than anticipated.

There were over 120 presentations to our Emergency Department on Friday and a further 80 presentations to our Emergency Department on Saturday, the acuity of patients was extremely high. This put extra demand on our Emergency Department service and therefore increased waiting times.

The Hospital endeavours to see all patients as quickly as possible, however, sometimes this is a challenge. The Hospital is continuing to work to reduce waiting times, in particular for persons aged 75 years and to improve the unscheduled care pathways for patients through a range of initiatives internally and by working with our community care colleagues in the Midlands.''