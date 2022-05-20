No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week
THE jackpot now stands at €12.000 in the weekly lotto in aid of Mucklagh Community Centre.
The numbers drawn this week by the Clubforce App were 1, 2, 20 and 30..
There was no jackpot winner and one punter matched three numbers and scooped €150 – Gwing c/o Mucklagh Community Centre.
Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, May 24.
The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.
