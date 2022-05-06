Search

06 May 2022

Golf classic for Offaly counselling centre takes place today

ACT

A golf classic for ACT takes place today

Reporter:

Ger Scully

06 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A golf classic to raise funds for a Tullamore based counselling services takes place today, Friday, May 6 from 8am at Esker Hills Golf Club.


Accessible Counselling (ACT) is a community counselling centre which commenced providing services to the public in January 2020. The purpose of ACT is to provide a sustainable model of community-based counselling and psychotherapy services that are accessible to all.

ACT is a registered charity (RCN: 20204856) and our mission is to support people in our community maintaining positive mental health by providing effective and accessible counselling and psychotherapy services.

Their purpose-built counselling centre was designed to create a safe and confidential space for professional counselling in a comfortable atmosphere.

ACT currently have 12 fully qualified IACP / IAHIP registered counsellors, who, to date, have provided counselling to over 1035 clients and our numbers continue to rise daily.

Presentation of prizes and Auction in Digans Pub on the night from 9.30pm

To make an appointment to speak with one of ACT’s qualified counsellors call 057 93 52879 or Text “Appointment” to 083 3555951

