Marguerite retires from Offaly County Council after 40 years of service

Marguerite Madden surrounded by her family daughter Niamh left, daughter in law Emma right. Back row is husband Dominic son Barry and son in law Alan
MARGUERITE Madden has retired from Offaly County Council after 40 years of service where she worked as Staff Officer in Finance.
Council staff honoured her long career with a presentation and cake.
Marguerite is the wife of well known musician Dominic Madden. Family members joined her and staff members for the occasion and thanked her for her dedication and loyalty to her job.
