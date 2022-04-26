Offaly lights up in green for organ donation

County Councils around Ireland are lighting up public sites and buildings in Green from dusk to dawn in support of Organ Donor Awareness Week (23-30 April) and to encourage people to #Share Your Wishes.

Green is the internationally recognised colour associated with organ donation for transplantation. In Tullamore, the Library and O'Connor Square and the Town Hall at Cormac Street will be lit up all throughout the week in support of the campaign which aims to shine a light on the plight of people with organ failure and the gift of life through transplantation.

The key message for Organ Donor Awareness Week (23-30 April), which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with Organ Donation Transplant Ireland and continues until the end of the week, is to Share your Wishes.

Social media hashtags for Organ Donor Awareness Week are: #ShareYourWishes, #DonorWeek22. People can also tag the Irish Kidney Association when doing their own posts on various platforms: Twitter @IrishKidneyAs , Instagram @IrishKidneyA and Facebook @IrishKidneyAssociation

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to Share Their Wishes and keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the ‘digital organ donor card’ App on their smartphone. Organ Donor Cards can be requested by visiting the IKA website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or to your phone, phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050

Pictured above at O'Connor Square on Monday night, 25th April were from left Nora Bracken, Clara, sister holding a photo of her deceased organ donor brother, the late Paddy Johnson from Clara; the late Paddy's partner Rosie Buckley from Clara; Jerome Molloy, Kinnitty with his wife Phil Molloy, a kidney transplant recipient; members of the Offaly branch of the Irish Kidney Association, Mary Young from Mountbolus and Dermot Glynn, a kidney transplant recipient, Tullamore; and Cllr. Anthony McCormack, Cathaoirleach, Tullamore Town Council.