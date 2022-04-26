Search

26 Apr 2022

Offaly lights up in green for organ donation

ORGAN

Pictured in O'Connor Square on Monday night as Tullamore lights up in green for organ donation

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

26 Apr 2022 3:09 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

County Councils around Ireland are lighting  up public  sites and buildings in Green from  dusk to dawn in support of  Organ Donor Awareness Week (23-30 April) and to encourage people to #Share Your Wishes.

Green is the internationally recognised colour associated with organ donation for transplantation.  In Tullamore, the Library and O'Connor Square and the Town Hall at Cormac Street will be lit up all throughout the week in support of the campaign which aims to shine a light on the plight of people with organ failure and the gift of life through transplantation. 

The key message for Organ Donor Awareness Week (23-30 April),  which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with Organ Donation Transplant Ireland and continues until the end of the week, is to  Share your Wishes.

Social media hashtags for Organ Donor Awareness Week are: #ShareYourWishes, #DonorWeek22. People can also tag the Irish Kidney Association when doing their own posts on various platforms: Twitter @IrishKidneyAs , Instagram @IrishKidneyA    and Facebook @IrishKidneyAssociation

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to  Share Their Wishes  and keep the  reminders  of their decision available by carrying the  organ  donor card,  permitting  Code 115  to be included on their  driver’s  licence  or having the ‘digital organ donor card’ App on their smartphone.  Organ Donor Cards can be requested by  visiting the IKA website  www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card  or    to your  phone,  phoning the  Irish  Kidney  Association  on  01 6205306  or  Free text the word DONOR to 50050

Pictured above at O'Connor Square on Monday night, 25th April were from left Nora Bracken, Clara, sister holding a photo of her deceased organ donor brother, the late Paddy Johnson from Clara; the late Paddy's partner Rosie Buckley from Clara; Jerome Molloy, Kinnitty with his wife Phil Molloy, a kidney transplant recipient; members of the Offaly branch of the Irish Kidney Association, Mary Young from Mountbolus and Dermot Glynn, a kidney transplant recipient, Tullamore; and Cllr. Anthony McCormack, Cathaoirleach, Tullamore Town Council.

