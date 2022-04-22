Chart-topping singer with Offaly connections victim of unprovoked assault in New York

SINGING sensation Tom Grennan is recovering following an unprovoked attack and robbery in New York.

The British singer, whose father is from Offaly, was attacked and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan after performing on Wednesday.

Grennan was left with a ruptured ear and torn eardrum and has been forced to cancel his upcoming show.

In a statement his manager said the singer was ‘in good spirits’ but needed time to recover from the ordeal.

‘In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan,’ his manager John Dawkins said in an online statement.

‘Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.’

Continued the statement: ‘Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.’

The singing star is a frequent visitor to Ireland and spent his childhood holidays with his relations in Offaly.