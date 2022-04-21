Young volunteers lead the way with litter picking in Offaly village

Young volunteers picking litter on the banks of the Grand Canal near Pullough
Leading the way in caring for the environment!
Well done to the young volunteers who made a start at litter picking with their leaders for Spring Clean 22 on the Grand Canal in Pullough.
Hopefully, their action will inspire more people to join volunteers on Friday next, April 22 at 5pm for the annual Spring Clean which is taking place on Earth Day.
The theme of Spring Clean 22 is Community Pride and since Pullough has been nominated to represent Birr Municipal District in this year’s Pride of Place competition it would be great to get a good turn out of volunteers.
Pictured at the presentation to OVC's Ukrainian Support Hub were Nina Horan, OVC Development Officer, Paul Shaw, Deirdre Fox, OVC Manager and Caroline Collins, Tullamore CU
Noel Farrell showing Claire Byrne signed donor card by his late wife Celia whose organs were donated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.