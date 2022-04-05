Search

05 Apr 2022

Tullamore College coast to coast tandem relay to aid Offaly Hospice

TULL COLLEGE

Staff and students at Tullamore College are preparing for the tandem cycle

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

05 Apr 2022 4:22 PM

There is no hospice facility catering for the midland counties of Offaly, Laois, Longford or Westmeath but a site has been set aside for the construction of a Hospice Centre in the grounds of the Midland General Hospital in Tullamore.

Tullamore College students and staff are asking for support for their fundraiser to aid the construction of this much needed facility. 

The students and the staff of the College are going to participate in a sponsored Tandem Relay from the Galway Docks to Dublin Port.

There are 14 stages over the two days (May 21 and 22) and they are asking companies to sponsor a stage and we are asking members of the public to make a donation through their GoFundMe page.

Local News

