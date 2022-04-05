Tullamore College coast to coast tandem relay to aid Offaly Hospice

Staff and students at Tullamore College are preparing for the tandem cycle
There is no hospice facility catering for the midland counties of Offaly, Laois, Longford or Westmeath but a site has been set aside for the construction of a Hospice Centre in the grounds of the Midland General Hospital in Tullamore.
Tullamore College students and staff are asking for support for their fundraiser to aid the construction of this much needed facility.
The students and the staff of the College are going to participate in a sponsored Tandem Relay from the Galway Docks to Dublin Port.
There are 14 stages over the two days (May 21 and 22) and they are asking companies to sponsor a stage and we are asking members of the public to make a donation through their GoFundMe page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.