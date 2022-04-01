Offaly Women’s shed is buzzing with laughter and activity

Castle Buildings in Tullamore was buzzing this morning April 1 for the second meeting of the newly formed Offaly Women’s Shed.

Everything from yoga, knitting and egg decorating was underway, while TG4 was also there filming.

The Women’s Shed is the brainchild of Olive Davis who following an illness was attending the Dochas centre in Tullamore but felt she wasn’t ''sick enough'' to continue.

Olive knew there was a need for something for women and after posting her idea on Facebook she was amazed at the huge response.

She has now organised a dynamic and highly active committee and the group has attracted women from all over the midlands with 1,000 followers on Facebook.

Below is Tina Kennedy yoga and mindfulness instructor showing some yoga stretches

The vibrant Gina Condron is PRO of the group. Gina has been busy knocking on doors for sponsorship and has been receiving donations from local businesses for which she and the team are extremely grateful.

She has now attracted two main sponsors. ''Myself and Olive, who is the brains of the group, went to John Condron of Condron Concrete and Noelle Jennings, of Jennings Trucks and we had a meeting with them. We explained what we were trying to achieve and where we were going with the idea. They loved it and they have donated €2,000 between them. They have also said that anything we need going forward they will be there,’’ said Gina.

Below Egg painting for Easter at Offaly Women's Shed

Gina Condron said the group will be led by what the women themselves want. ''Some want to get back out walking but after the tragic death of Ashling Murphy they are nervous. I am huge into health and fitness and It’s very important to me that women feel safe going back there. If we could have a walk in memory of Ashling, that would be great. We will also have business people coming in to give advice on money management, or if women want to set up their own business. We will have whatever the women want,''stressed Gina.

''We can facilitate Ukrainian ladies and give advice on where to go and what to do. That’s what it’s all about. We very much want to work with Deirdre Fox of the Offaly Volunteer Centre. She can be an umbrella for us and us for her. We have a really strong committee everyone of us join together.''

Gina especially wanted to thank Aisling Tyrell who donated scones and other goodies for the morning.

Over 100 women have so far registered to join the Women’s Shed and they meet every Friday morning at Castle Buildings.

Below TG4 filming some of the women who were learning to crochet at Women's Shed