LGBT+ group seek Offaly retailers to promote inclusivity

AN LGBT+ charity established in February 2021 with the aim of reducing isolation for LGBT+ people in the Midlands is seeking retailers willing to decorate their windows in rainbow colours.

The group will be hosting a number of events in April to help launch various groups in Offaly.

Andrew Gannon LGBT+ Community Development Assistant said, ''our first event is our "Offaly Proud" Window Display Competition. This is following our window display competition we hosted last year in Portlaoise and got major traction from local businesses for it. We simply ask local businesses to email us their interest, and we would send them out free packs full of rainbow goodies to decorate their storefronts with,'' explained Andrew.

''Some of the best parts are that it helps brighten up the town, promote inclusivity, and also puts them in with a chance of winning some really nice prizes, as well as gaining lots of visibility in the community,'' he added.

''Following our window display competition, we will be hosting our official launch event in Offaly, which will be a fun-filled day in Tullamore.

We will have a family event, filled with drag bingo, characters, face painters, and lots more. We would then be moving on to the over 18s event in Hugh Lynch's, where we will be hosted by a fantastic band to get everyone moving, followed by a great Drag Show, hosted by Ireland AM's Paul Ryder,'' concluded Andrew.

For details contact andrew@midlandslgbtproject.com