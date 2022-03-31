Search

01 Apr 2022

LGBT+ group seek Offaly retailers to promote inclusivity

LGBT+ group seek Offaly retailers to promote inclusivity

LGBT+ group has a host of events planned for Offaly

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

31 Mar 2022 11:55 AM

AN LGBT+ charity established in February 2021 with the aim of reducing isolation for LGBT+ people in the Midlands is seeking retailers willing to decorate their windows in rainbow colours.

The group will be hosting a number of events in April to help launch various groups in Offaly. 

Andrew Gannon LGBT+ Community Development Assistant said, ''our first event is our "Offaly Proud" Window Display Competition. This is following our window display competition we hosted last year in Portlaoise and got major traction from local businesses for it. We simply ask local businesses to email us their interest, and we would send them out free packs full of rainbow goodies to decorate their storefronts with,'' explained Andrew.

''Some of the best parts are that it helps brighten up the town, promote inclusivity, and also puts them in with a chance of winning some really nice prizes, as well as gaining lots of visibility in the community,'' he added.

''Following our window display competition, we will be hosting our official launch event in Offaly, which will be a fun-filled day in Tullamore.

We will have a family event, filled with drag bingo, characters, face painters, and lots more. We would then be moving on to the over 18s event in Hugh Lynch's, where we will be hosted by a fantastic band to get everyone moving, followed by a great Drag Show, hosted by Ireland AM's Paul Ryder,'' concluded Andrew.

For details contact andrew@midlandslgbtproject.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media