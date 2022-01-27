Popular RTE show profiles innovative Offaly dairy business tonight

Boora Bainne features on "Ear to the Ground" tonight
AN innovative Offaly dairy business features on the popular RTE 1 television farming programme “Ear to the Ground” tonight.
Presenter Helen Carroll profiles Boora Bainne and the Molloy family who have developed a milk vending business.
The programme, which will be broadcast at 7pm, also features a Tipperary business which specialises in whey based products.
Dairy cows, bred and raised to produce milk, make up the majority of our lower grade beef when culled and presenter Darragh McCullough travels to Galway where one chef, who thinks we're undervaluing our dairy beef, is conducting a taste experiment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.