Search

21 Jan 2022

Major national award for team at Offaly Covid testing centre

219

Camilla McHugh, Laois/Offaly Primary Care, Carmel Hamill, Disability Services,   Des O’Flynn, Chief Offier, Corina Kelly, Test Centre Co-ordinator, Tullamore, Kathleen Gaffey, Disability Services

Reporter:

Ger Scully

21 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A fitting tribute has been paid to the staff at the Tullamore HSE testing Centre at  Clonminch by Des O’Flynn Chief Officer HSE   Midands Louth  Meath this week.

Mr O'Flynn presented a National HR Award to the team at the centre for Operational Services Integration  in a Covid Environment for Testing Centre Services in Midlands Louth Meath.

He paid a very warm tribute to all members of staff who have worked in the centre  since it was opened on a green field site early last year.

“Many members of staff took on new roles and responsibilities   and worked outside the call of duty to ensure that as many persons as possible were tested in the height of the pandemic, he said.

Currently over 77,000 persons have been through the test centre which for long period was staffed seven days a week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media